Missouri to hold first bear hunting season

MISSOURI — Missouri’s first ever black bear hunting season is scheduled this Fall.

The Missouri Conservation Commission made the decision Friday, setting the dates for October 18th through the 27th. There are some regulations, though. Only Missouri residents will be allowed to hunt the bears.

There will be three bear management zones with three different harvest quotas, only in Southern Missouri. 400 permits will be given to harvest only 40 black bears in the state, total for the season.

Those interested can apply in may through the Missouri Department of Conservation’s website — permit selection will happen on July 1st through a random drawing. Black bear hunting season will continue every year, starting the third Monday of October, and lasting 10 days — or until the harvest quota is met.