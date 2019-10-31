Missouri-themed artwork from Carthage students to be featured on White House Christmas tree

CARTHAGE, Mo.–Artwork from Carthage High School will grace a Christmas tree at the White House. Student-artists filled 24 clear ornaments with tiny sculptures representing the Show-Me State. That includes everything from Route 66 and the St. Louis Arch, to the state flag.

ABRAHAM FIGUEROA, CHS SENIOR: “I like to be politically engaged, so anything to do with politics or government, I’m all for it,” explained CHS Senior Abraham Figueroa. “So, I try to connect that side of my personality with art, and I decided to do the Missouri State Capitol building.”

“It’s a really cool opportunity to be able to have something we made just from a small town in Missouri going to the White House,” added junior Molly Long.

The ornaments are part of a National Park Service holiday program to feature all 50 states, plus Washington DC and the five US territories.