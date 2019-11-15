Missouri Teens among worst teen drivers in the nation

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Missouri teen drivers are some of the worst in the nation–says a new report.

Car insurance 101.Com says teens in the show-me state are the 6th worst in the nation.

The report is based on things like texting and driving, drinking and driving, seat belt use and teen fatality rate.

The Carthage Police Department pushes a safe driving message a few years before students are able to get their license.

They do this to get them in the habit of being as safe behind.

“So we preach the don’t text while driving, don’t eat, you know Missouri has established laws for their intermediate license just for that reason, no more than a certain number of passengers in the vehicle at the same time just to try and not to be distracted,” said Chad Dininger, Community Relations Officer with Carthage Police Department.

Arkansas ranks number two on the list of most dangerous teen drivers.

That’s followed by Oklahoma at number 11 and Kansas teens at 12.