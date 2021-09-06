Missouri Teacher of the Year finalist from Carl Junction

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The list of finalists for Missouri Teacher of the Year includes a name from Carl Junction.

Rachel Hensley is one of seven educators from around the state to make the final cut before the overall winner is announced.

She’s a teacher for gifted students at the Carl Junction Junior High School. Hensley was one of about three dozen teachers named as a regional teacher of the year, a group that also included Gina Naas of the nevada school district.

The winner is expected to be announced next month.