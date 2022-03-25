BRAYMER, Mo. — A teacher in the Braymer, Missouri School District is facing charges for allegedly sending nude photos and videos to some of his students.

Zachary Wayman Douglas, 29, was charged Friday with first-degree sexual misconduct, sexual misconduct involving a child under 15 and four counts with furnishing pornographic material or attempting to furnish pornographic material to a minor.

According to court documents, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation on Thursday in reference to sexual misconduct involving a child.

The alleged incident took place in Braymer and Caldwell County between the months of July 2021 and March 2022, according to court records. The sheriff’s office received information a Braymer, Missouri School District teacher, later identified as Douglas, sent approximately 20 nude pictures and photos between those dates.

Court records say Douglas sent these nude photos and nude videos to his students using Snap Chat. Douglas also messaged one student soliciting her to send nude photos of herself to him and soliciting sexual acts with him.

According to the school district’s website, Douglas is a science teacher at Braymer High School and coaches football and baseball at the school.

Douglas was interviewed by deputies on Thursday where he agreed to speak with police.

He admitted to sending approximately 40 nude photos and videos of himself to two of his students between July 2021 and march 2022.

He stated he used his cell phone and Snap Chat account to send the photos and that he knew the students were between the ages of 14 and 17. Court records say “he received sexual gratification by sending the nude videos and pictures of himself to the juvenile girls.”

Douglas told deputies he did receive nude photos from the students.

Braymer School District released a statement Friday to parents saying “Allegations are being investigated of a possible incident involving a staff member. The safety and welfare of our students is always our top priority. Braymer School District takes all student concerns and allegations seriously, investigates them pursuant to district policies and work to fully cooperate with state agencies and law enforcement. Per BSD policies and procedures, a staff member was placed on administrative leave while this matter is investigated. State and federal laws prevent us from sharing any further details at this time.”

Documents say the investigation into the incident is ongoing and more victims could be identified.