Missouri tallies $5.9 million in criminal activity forfeiture in 2019

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Southwest Missouri authorities had tens of thousands of dollars of seizures related to crimes last year.

The Missouri State Auditor released her annual report on criminal activity forfeiture.

2019 numbers show Jasper County with the highest number of seizures in the area – that covered five incidents worth more than $30,000.

Newton County seizures came in at $16,000 while Barton County logged another $18,000.

Statewide, 116 counties reported seizures at a total of $5.9 million.