Missouri Supreme Court won’t take up lawsuit over if proposal to expand medicaid should go before voters this fall

MISSOURI — The Missouri Supreme Court won’t take up a lawsuit over whether a proposal to expand medicaid should go before voters this fall.

The leaders of two conservative groups say the initiative forces the state to spend money on medicaid expansion and violates the state constitution.

An appeals court on Monday ruled that the initiative doesn’t direct the legislature to spend money.

The conservative groups appealed, but the Supreme Court is refusing to take up the case.

This proposal would expand coverage to adults earning just under $18,000 a year or $30,000 for a family of three.

Voters will decide medicaid expansion in August.