Missouri State University extends Spring break, in-person classes cancelled

MISSOURI— In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, Missouri State University has extended it’s spring break for an additional week, through March 27. Classes will resume via alternate delivery methods on March 30th. In-person classes are cancelled through at least the end of the semester.
For now, the campus will remain open:
- Residence halls will remain open to those who must be on campus. Modified dining options will be provided.
- Access to the library and computer labs will remain available on a modified schedule.
- Mager’s Health and Wellness will remain open.
- Plaster Student Union will remain open.
- Foster Recreation Center will close March 17.
Events
- All non-academic and student events scheduled through the end of the semester are cancelled.
- Commencement will proceed; although, the date and details of the ceremonies are subject to change.