Missouri State University extends Spring break, in-person classes cancelled

MISSOURI— In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, Missouri State University has extended it’s spring break for an additional week, through March 27.  Classes will resume via alternate delivery methods on March 30th. In-person classes are cancelled through at least the end of the semester.

For now, the campus will remain open:

Events

  • All non-academic and student events scheduled through the end of the semester are cancelled. 
  • Commencement will proceed; although, the date and details of the ceremonies are subject to change.

