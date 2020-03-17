Missouri State University extends Spring break, in-person classes cancelled

MISSOURI— In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, Missouri State University has extended it’s spring break for an additional week, through March 27. Classes will resume via alternate delivery methods on March 30th. In-person classes are cancelled through at least the end of the semester.

For now, the campus will remain open:

Residence halls will remain open to those who must be on campus. Modified dining options will be provided.

Access to the library and computer labs will remain available on a modified schedule.

Mager’s Health and Wellness will remain open.

Plaster Student Union will remain open.

Foster Recreation Center will close March 17.

Events