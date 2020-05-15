Missouri State Senator says legislation passed this week will help bring comfort to sexual assault victims

MISSOURI — One Missouri State Senator says legislation passed this week will bring much needed comfort to victims of sexual assault.

Senator Jill Schupp pushed for all Missouri hospitals to be able to provide rape kits.

The requirement is part of legislation that’s now headed to the Governor’s desk.

Schupp believes the legislation will not only help victims but will also help punish rapists.

Sen. Jill Schupp, D-Creve Couer, said, “Now out of every 1,00 sexual assaults 995 perpetrators go free. That is absolutely wrong and a survivor of sexual assault should not have to go into a hospital and be re-victimized by being told they cant do the exam she needs.”

Schupp said one reason she fought for the legislation was one victim in Missouri had to drive 2 hours to find a hospital equipped to perform a rape kit.