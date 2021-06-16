Missouri state representative comes to Joplin and discusses the “Trans-Athlete” bill

JOPLIN, MO – A Missouri state representative was in Joplin Wednesday night providing a legislative update on current bills.

The Southwest Missouri Democrats invited Representative Betsy Fogle to Cunningham park to talk about the Trans-Athlete Bill.

She is against the bill and says she will continue to fight discriminating pieces of legislation.

The representative from Springfield also discussed Medicaid expansion, police reform, and answered questions from residents.

“One of the reasons I ran for office is because I want everyone in my community to feel welcome. I want everyone to feel like Missouri is a place they can thrive. And anytime we have legislation that excludes people and makes them feel different, that’s something I’m not going to support,” says Betsy Fogle, State Representative in 135th District.

“We are excited about the fact that we can help the 30% plus democrats in this area also have their share of representation and that’s why we bring Betsy over,” says Krista Stark, Executive Director of Southwest Missouri Democrats.

Fogle says she hopes to increase access to health care for all Missourians during her term.