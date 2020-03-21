Closings
Missouri state parks remain open amid coronavirus pandemic

Chad Birdsong rides his bike along a trail at Watkins Wollen Mill State Park in Lawson, Mo. Thursday, Feb. 24, 2005. The Missouri Senate passed a resolution Thursday that would place the continuation of a one-tenth of a cent sales tax supporting state parks on the ballot by 2006. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is keeping state parks open amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the department will try to limit visitors’ interaction with rangers and other park staffers.

State park workers will be on-site to answer questions and sign in campers. Signs will direct guests to restrooms and other services.

The changes went into effect Friday in a move to curtail the spread of the coronavirus. Campgrounds, all day-use areas, boat ramps and trails remain open.

