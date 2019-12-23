Missouri state offices to close at 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve

MISSOURI, (Missourinet).– Missouri’s governor has signed an executive order that closes most state offices on Christmas Eve at 1 p.m.

“Teresa and I hope this gives our state team members extra time to spend with their loved ones, as it is our family and close friends who truly make Christmas a joyful time of year,” Governor Parson said in a statement. “May we take a moment over the holiday to rejoice, give thanks and reflect on the special relationships we have in our lives. From our family to yours, we wish everyone peace, joy, and a very merry Christmas.”

The order does not impact emergency services such as the Missouri State Highway Patrol and state prisons, which operate 24 hours a day.

There are more than 14,000 state employees in Jefferson City, making state government the town’s largest employer. State offices are also closed on Christmas Day, which is one of 12 official state holidays.

Click here to read Governor Parson’s executive order.