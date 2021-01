MISSOURI — The Missouri State Highway Patrol will help at the U.S. Capitol during Inauguration Day.

Washington D.C. Metro Police requested help from MSHP for Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day on Wednesday.

MSHP says Washington D.C Police will be reimbursing them for any expenses that occur while they’re assisting.

MSHP was unable to comment on the number of troopers going or when they’re leaving for security reasons.