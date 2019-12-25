Missouri State Highway Patrol to be out in force over Christmas

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — With warm weather in the forecast for Christmas, the Missouri Highway Patrol is expecting many travelers on the road this year.

As a part of their Christmas time enforcement, more patrol cars will be on the highways statewide.

Troopers ask that if you are going to holiday gatherings, ensure that you have a designated driver and you are following the rules of the road.

And of course always remember to wear your seat belt.

It is often times your first line of safety if you are in a wreck.

Sgt. John Leuckenhoff, Missouri State Highway Patrol, said, “The best way to keep yourself safe inside a vehicle is always to buckle that seat belt. You know, our fatality numbers are down which is a good thing. But unfortunately we’re still seeing a little over 60 percent of people who have been killed this year are not wearing their seat belt.”

Last Christmas between December 24th and 25th, the MSHP says there were more than 1,000 reported crashes and 11 people were killed.