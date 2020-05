MISSOURI — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an increase of traffic crashes this year over the Memorial Day Weekend.

Troopers investigated 341 crashes over the holiday weekend, which is up from 296 crashes in 2019.

Those crashes resulted 112 injuries and five fatalities.

On the water, troopers investigated 10 boating crashes, which resulted in 7 injuries.

There were two drownings over the weekend, one claiming the life of a male that was boating in McDonald County on the Elk River.