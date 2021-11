JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released numbers from the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

This year, troopers responded to 457 crashes. Of those, 114 had injuries. Nine people died in those crashes.

Troopers also arrested 125 people for DWI — and 72 people for drugs. The agency says the number of crashes is down compared to last year — but the number of fatalities was up.