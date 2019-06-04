Missouri State Highway Patrol pushes seat belt usage during 100 Deadliest Days of Summer

We’re in what’s called the 100 deadliest days for teen drivers across the United States.

AAA says the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is generally when the risk is the highest for young drivers. With school being out and warmer weather, teens are spending more of their time on the roads. With that comes a higher risk for accidents, especially for young adults not using their seat belts.

While the State of Missouri hasn’t seen a large spike in teen crashes so far, the Missouri State Highway Patrol is still pushing teens to use their seat belts because often times, they don’t.

“The leading cause for fatality accidents in our state is speed. You mix high speed with a young driver, you add people in the car, you’re not wearing your seatbelt. All of that can just blend together as potential for catastrophe,” says Sgt. John Lueckenhoff, Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Last year, 24 crashes took 28 lives between the months of June and August.