Missouri State Highway Patrol preparing for New Year’s Eve motorists

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is encouraging drivers to make smart decisions this New Year’s Eve.

If you are planning on going to a New Year’s Eve party, make sure you have a designated driver.

Ensure you are buckling up and following roadway signs.

In 2018, more than 1,000 crashes occurred, causing about 440 injuries and 11 fatalities.

The MSHP will be utilizing more officers in patrol cars during this period, starting on Tuesday, December 31 at 6 p.m. and it will end on Wednesday, January 21.