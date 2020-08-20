Missouri State Board of Education approves alternative way to get substitute teaching certificate

MISSOURI — Administrators at the Webb City School District are hoping changes in the requirements to become a substitute teacher will encourage more people to get involved at local schools.

The Missouri State Board of Education approved an alternative way to get a substitute teaching certificate.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education actually requested the change.

Previously, people looking to get a substitute certificate must have 60 or more hours of college-level credit from a DESE recognized institution.

Now, people with a high school diploma or equivalent can do a 20-hour state-approved substitute teacher online training to be eligible.

Dr. Anthony Rossetti, Superintendent, Webb City School District, said, “For DESE to allow us to be able to have more people be able to come in the classroom, and there are very talented people in the community that could fill that role and have some desire to to be able to support and help out our school, that’s a great way of doing it. Another thing that DESE has done, the retirees, they’re allowed to go beyond their 550 hours and be additional subs on a part-time basis.”

Rossetti says each of the schools in our area use the same pool to find substitutes, so having an opportunity for more people to come into classrooms to help out will benefit everyone.

The emergency rule will be filed today, August 19th, and will take effect on September 2nd.

https://dese.mo.gov/educator-quality/certification/substitute-teachers