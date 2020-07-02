JOPLIN, Mo. — From a falcon to a lion – Missouri Southern’s sixth president is officially in charge starting Wednesday.

MSSU’s new president says he has a lot of learn.

MSSU President Dean Van Galen, said, “The campus, the people, the culture. understand the budget, the physical plant of the campus.”

But Dr. Dean Van Galen started out meeting members of the business community as well as faculty and staff.

He adds that even on his first day on the job, there is a bit of a comfort factor.

“I come from a public regional university of about the same size and so there are kind of some of the challenges that are everywhere especially with the pandemic going on. But Missouri Southern has some unique attributes that I’m excited about. Certainly the international mission.”

Van Galen realizes he’ll be making some big decisions very quickly.

“With response to the fall semester – in light of covid 19. And also the budget challenges that come with that.”

He’s already finding some favorite spots on campus and is looking forward to what’s to come.

“This university is a success story. And there’s a lot to build on.”

Van Galen replaces Dr. Alan Marble who retired last month.