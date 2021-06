WEBB CITY, MO – Volunteers from Missouri Southern will be “Cooking for a Cause” Saturday at the “Webb City Farmers Market.”

It’s to raise money for the food pantry on campus, the “Lion Co-op.”

A $6 breakfast will include eggs, hash browns, sausage, biscuits and gravy, coffee, and juice.

The market will be open from 9:00a.m. to 12:00n.

The co-op has been open since 2018, and provides assistance to students who deal with food insecurity.