The Missouri Southern volleyball team hosted their home finale against number 24th ranked Central Missouri.

MSSU would take the first set 25-22. Then, UCM takes set two. Southern bounces back in the third to win 25-21. The Jennies ties it at two sets a piece. The Lions win a the fifth set.

Southern complete the upset over UCM making it their first win over the Jennies since 1995 and they now have four wins against ranked opponents.