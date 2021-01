JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern State University is opening enrollment for its Spring semester.

MSSU is holding an enrollment support offices from 1 P.M. on Monday in Hearnes Hall.

Students will be able to speak to the Admissions Office, Advising Counseling and Testing Services along with Financial Aid.. and the Bursar’s Office.

The Spring semester begins Tuesday.

For more information and to see MSSU’s Coronavirus operating policy go here.

https://emergency.mssu.edu.