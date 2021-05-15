Missouri Southern State University is celebrating their newest graduates with a walk-through commencement

JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern State University is celebrating its newest graduates with a walk-through commencement.

Throughout the day MSSU held several commencement ceremonies for its 450 graduates at the Leggett and Platt Athletic Center.

The graduates would walk across the stage to get their diploma — and their families would follow to take photos.

The university took extra Coronavirus precautions by having families wear masks — along with enforcing social distancing.

Students could bring up to ten family members with them.

Dcabir Kerimi, Graduate, says, “It was amazing. It was different way different than my high school graduation, but I liked it.”

Dr. Dean Van Galen, MSSU President, says, “It’s a great day at Missouri Southern no doubt about it. To think about their accomplishments their perseverance their grit and the great things they’re going to do. Its exciting.”

After walking across the stage — graduates were able to take photos with their family at different booths.