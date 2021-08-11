Missouri Southern State University announced their COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming school year

JOPLIN, MO – Officials at Missouri Southern have announced the university’s COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming school year.

Masks will continue to be required.

Social distancing will be encouraged.

More visitors will be allowed on campus as long as they follow Coronavirus guidelines.

The university’s Coronavirus Task Force has met weekly to make sure the plans and mitigation strategies are set before the start of the semester.

“We know that our campus community our students and employees want to get back to the quote unquote normal. And so we truly feel in order to do that we strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated so we can go back to life as we know it before the pandemic.” Says Julie Wengert, MSSU Interim Vice President of Student Affairs.

Classes begin on Monday, August 16th.