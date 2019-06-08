Missouri Southern set to host Joplin’s 4th of July celebration this year

Missouri Southern will again host Joplin’s free 4th of July celebration and fireworks show this year.

Last year, the Joplin Parks and Recreation Department and MSSU partnered to host the event at Fred G. Hughes Stadium for the first time in about a decade. The response was so great, organizers say it was an easy decision to host it there again. Activities start at 7:00 on Thursday the 4th including a live performance by “The Mixtapes”, inflatables for $10 per kid, and even more food vendors than last Independence Day.

“We realized last year, not knowing the crowd we were going to get. They’re beefing up how many food and dessert and drink vendors this year. So we’ll have a lot more of those,” says Paul Bloomberg, Joplin Parks & Recreation Director.

Fireworks will kick off around 9:45. Bloomberg estimates six-to-eight thousand people attended last year. He also says parking around campus is plentiful, and elderly or disabled individuals can flag down golf carts to shuttle them from their car to the stadium.

