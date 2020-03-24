Missouri Southern postpones graduation, extends campus closure under new policies

JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern has announced new policies surrounding the university’s recent decision to close campus due to coronavirus concerns.

On Monday, the university issued the following updates categorized under Closures and Postponements, Classes and Academics, Residence Halls, Business Operations, and Health Services.

Here is what we know:

Closures and Postponements

Campus will be closed through May 11, faculty and staff will work from home until further notice.

faculty and staff will work from home until further notice. All employees will be paid normal wages during this time period.

All other campus buildings will be locked with the exception of a computer lab in the Criminal Justice building.

Spring commencement is postponed until a later date. That date has not been released yet.

Classes and Academics

All online classes will be extended through the end of the semester. No face-to-face interaction will take place for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.

The Anderson Criminal Justice Center computer lab will remain open Monday through Friday from 10 am to 4 pm to ensure every student has access to WiFi and computers.

Residence Halls

All students living in campus housing must check out by Friday, March 27.

Housing refunds will be prorated from the time of checkout.

Students who do not have access to housing may request to stay by contacting the Residence Life department at residencelife@mssu.edu

Bussiness Operations

Faculty and staff should work from home until at least May 11. No one should work on campus unless authorized by a member of the Missouri Southern President’s Council.

Additional compensation will be provided to those working on campus during the closure.

Student employees will be paid through the end of the semester based on their normal weekly hours.

There will be no mail services while campus is closed.

A limited number of WiFi hotspots and laptops are available to staff through the IT department.



Health Services