Missouri Southern makes progress in downtown campus plan

JOPLIN, Mo. — As Missouri Southern gets ready to go back to school, there’s progress in a plan to open a downtown campus.

University leaders spoke to professors and staff this morning, calling the proposed location The Spectrum Center.

An eight million dollar fundraising campaign would transform Joplin’s old library into a computer science facility.

It would teach both standard classes as well as those designed for students on the autism spectrum.

Paula Carson, MSSU VP, said, “The downtown library gives us the opportunity to build, to design an environment that is sensory friendly. That allows for interaction but also for separation.”

Missouri Southern students will go back to class on Monday, January 13th.