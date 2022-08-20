JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern’s freshman made their choice official this afternoon.

MSSU held its Annual Freshman Convocation at the Leggett and Platt Athletic Center for the class of 2027.

With around 600 new lions joining the pride, these freshman are learning everything they need to know before class starts on Monday.

The tradition helps students and their families adjust, get to know faculty and learn all the resources they will need during the next academic chapter of their lives.

“We mean it when we say that we’re here for them and that we truly do want to see them succeed. So, we hope that we got the message across throughout the whole weekend that we want them to feel welcome here, that this is their new, uh, substitute family for the next four years as they finish their degree here and we want to see them walk across that stage when they’re ready,” said Julie Wengert, The Associate Vice President of Student Success.

The convocation finished with everyone singing the University’s Alma Mater and of course, the medallion ceremony where students will exchange green medallions for gold ones at commencement.