Missouri Southern is receiving a grant to help out local students

JOPLIN, MO – Missouri Southern State University is receiving a grant that will help local students.

“Students need assistance to better prepare for college and assistance as they go through college so they can graduate.” Says Jim Kimbrough, Director of Educational Talent Search at MSSU.

Missouri Southern State University received $1,500,000 in funding to continue its Educational Talen Search Program for the next 5 years.

It helps first generation college students and low income students prepare for higher education.

“We pay for them to get tutoring, we provide ACT test prep in fact we just finished one today, we had 30 students.” Kimbrough says.

MSSU helps middle school and high school students from Joplin, Carl Junction, Webb City, Carthage, and Sarcoxie.

“I work with all the senior and I take them step by step through the process of applying to college, applying for scholarships, applying for financial aid.” Kimbrough says.

One Carl Junction senior says this program is helping him find his way.

“It taught me about funding for college such as scholarships, grants, and what not and how the military could provide benefits from enlisting. Which is one benefit I plan on taking.” Says Phoenix Ogle, Carl Junction Senior.

He has been in the program the past 5 years and wants to enlist in the Marines after graduation then go to college.

“This helped me get better ideas to plan to get to what I want to do.” Ogle says.

To apply for the free program, check out the link below.

https://www.mssu.edu/student-affairs/trio/talent-search/index.php