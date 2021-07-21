Missouri Southern is hosting a CAPS program for juniors and seniors in high school

JOPLIN, MO – Missouri Southern is teaming up with some area high schools and industries for a new educational opportunity.

The MOSO CAPS program involves Webb City, Joplin, and Carl Junction high schools.

CAPS stands for The Center for Advanced Professional Studies.

This will be the first CAPS program in the nation to be housed on a college campus, and will give high school juniors and seniors the chance to explore what they think they may want to do for a living.

It will also allow local employers to grow their own workforce.

Students will take part in morning or afternoon sessions and receive high school and college credit.