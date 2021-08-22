JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern is helping students dealing with food insecurity.

Monday MSSU is reopening its Lion Co-Op Food Pantry that is located inside the FEMA shelter on campus near the dorms.

The pantry offers students free perishable and non perishable food along with personal hygiene items.

The university estimates 20% of students are food insecure.

That means they either do not have enough food or they cannot buy quality food.

Dr. Andrea Cullers, Co Director of the Lion Co-Op, says, “There’s not a stigma attached. At some point in time we all need a little help. And that its really important to have the nutrition to have the food that you need and not have the stress of being hungry so that you can learn and do the best you can in the classroom.”

The Lion Co-Op will be open from 3-5 P.M. every Monday and Thursday.

The university says 18% of students are eligible for the supplemental nutrition assistance program.

This year MSSU is sending flyers to eligible students and the MU Extension will be on campus next month helping students apply for SNAP benefits.