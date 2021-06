JOPLIN, MO – Driving around campus may require a few detours at Missouri Southern this summer.

A paving project means some roads, sidewalks, and building entryways will be off limits.

The plan will tackle a new surface on International Avenue, part of university parkway, and the raised walkway from the main parking lot.

On the oval, the project will widen sidewalks and add news lighting.

Work will take place in two phases and will be complete by this fall.