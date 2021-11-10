Missouri Southern hosts “Yellow Ribbon Day” to support and honor veterans

JOPLIN, Mo. — “Veterans Day” is tomorrow. Missouri Southern is spending the entire week honoring those who have served.

Today on campus — “Yellow Ribbon Day.” hundreds have been handed out. A good way for students to be reminded about the significance of our service men and women.

“I want everybody to realize how important they are — that we need to thank all of the from our local community here at the school. We have faculty, staff and students who are all veterans,” said Maghan Alberts, MSSU Veteran Services.

The university will continue its week-long observances with a ceremony and a veteran guest speaker on campus tomorrow.