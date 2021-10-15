Missouri Southern hosts “Criminal Justice Discovery Day” recruitment event for area high schoolers

JOPLIN, Mo. — There were many things for high school students to discover today at Missouri Southern. Specifically — the university’s criminal justice program.

It hosted an annual recruitment event called, “Discovery Day.” close to 150 high school juniors and seniors were on campus, representing schools from Missouri, Kansas and Arkansas.

All there to learn more about something that they already know a little bit about.

“Students who are here today already have an expressed interest in criminal justice, and so what we’re trying to do is to show them all of the components of our program, what might be the most interesting to them and hopefully encourage them to be a part of this program,” said Dr. Tim Wilson — Chair of Department Of Criminal Justice.

After the event, students had the chance to tour the rest of campus.