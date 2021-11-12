Missouri Southern holds Board of Governors meeting to allocate millions in funding for students

JOPLIN, Mo. — Millions of dollars helping students during the pandemic. That was part of the focus during today’s “Board of Governors” meeting at Missouri Southern.

This is the student-focused part of the American Rescue Plan. MSSU got millions of dollars to use for financial grants for students.

Julie Wengert, MSSU Interim VP Student Affairs: “We were given approximately 7.6 million and we typically have more students in the fall than in the spring. So we’ve done the calculations and we’ll allocate accordingly in the upcoming semester.”

This fall, about four million of the total was distributed to more than 4,300 students. Missouri Southern also benefited as an institution. Federal funding helped to boost the budget, which saw a drop in certain revenue of three million dollars.

“This year, that federal assistance really helped us out. But that’s likely to not be in place in the years to come. So we have to think about that and make sure we’re in a financially good position,” said Dean Van Galen, MSSU Pres.

The MSSU Board of Governors also gave approval to the creation of a new degree. It’s a Bachelor’s of Science in Entrepreneurship. To this point, that’s only been an option as a minor, with classes highlighting resources for new businesses in the Four States.

“What you see in other areas – you might have a different ecosystem and so even though this is going to be applicable to anywhere across the us, the focus will be educating what resources will be available,” said Kenneth Surbrugg, MSSU SBDC.

Getting around campus may get a little tougher — with one of the roads shutting down. A number of construction projects have been underway for months.

Now international drive is joining list as crews replace the roadway in the coming weeks.