Missouri Southern has another program to welcome incoming freshmen this year

JOPLIN, MO – Another program at Missouri Southern is all about comfort and lessening the anxiety for incoming freshmen, even their parents.

School may not start for a few more weeks, but it’s never too early to get ready for your first semester of college.

That’s one of the main goals of the MSSU program “Southern Welcome.”

“So we have a lot of fun things planned for our students and our guests and our families, and it’s really important because they’re going to be part of the Joplin community and we want them to feel welcome, we won’t them to feel that they are now part of the Joplin community as well as the MSSU community.” Says Teresa Thompson, Coordinator, Southern Welcome.

The annual event is designed to help get students used to what they’ll soon see everyday.

Campus surroundings, some of the resources available to them, they also get the chance to meet other incoming freshmen.

But incoming Freshmen aren’t the only ones that benefit from the Southern Welcome.

“It’s important for the parents to know, the kids always say “Oh well, we know everything, we took care of everything” and then a week later it’s like “Oh, I didn’t do that” so it’s kind of nice for the parents to be filled in on some of those things so we can keep them on task and make sure that they are ready to go.” Says Melinda Williams, MSSU Grad, Parent of Freshman.

“Yeah, I think it’s good for both of us, because you know, because she’s gonna miss, I’m her youngest son so you know, I’m going off and you know I just have her here, she’s comforting, you know.” Says Kevin Williams, MSSU Incoming Freshman.

The first day of the fall semester at southern is Monday, August 16th.

The university will host three more “Southern Welcome” days.

There’s one tomorrow, and two more towards the end of next month.

To register for the program in July, click here.