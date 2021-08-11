Missouri Southern has an app for students to help keep track of COVID

JOPLIN, MO – An app for keeping track of potential Coronavirus symptoms is helping a local campus get ready to go back to class.

Technology will be helping to keep the campus healthy as Missouri Southern State University gets ready to go back to class.

“We’ve been constantly refining the app.” Says Wes Brownfield, MSSU Info Sec.

Called “Campus Clear” the software is starting its second year helping Lions keep track of potential COVID-19 symptoms.

“Each morning at about 7:15, the app, once you install it, will notify you to ask you how you’re feeling for the day. And you’ll select through an assortment of options to describe what your current health statuses, whether you’re having any symptoms, or things like that.” Brownfield says.

If there’s been a potential exposure, the app can help with that too.

“And so if it doesn’t come up green that you’re cleared as as the app calls it, then the red will encourage you to reach out to that health center to figure out what your next steps might be and how to move forward.” Brownfield says.

Campus Clear launched on campus a year ago, and is ready to go for year number 2.

“And so coming into the new semester we have just over two thousand individuals who have registered and are ready to use it for the upcoming school year.” Brownfield says.

Which starts Monday, August 16th.