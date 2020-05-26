Missouri Southern: “Fall classes still expected to be held in-person”

JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern State University announced Tuesday morning that the university is still planning on holding face-to-face classes this fall.

Missouri Southern anticipates the opportunity to move forward after the university moved all classes online and closed its doors to the public in March.

In a statement on Tuesday morning. Dr. Alan Marble, president of the university, stated:

“The Fall 2020 semester will be an exciting time – one of renewed energy and focus as Missouri Southern moves forward.” Dr. Alan Marble, MSSU President

The Fall Semester is set to begin on Monday, August 17.