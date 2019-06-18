Breaking News
Missouri Southern faced cyber attack earlier this year

by: Gretchen Bolander

Missouri Southern State University was hacked on January 9th.

Authorities say the incident netted names, addresses, phone numbers, and social security numbers, but no bank accounts. School leaders hired a forensic investigation firm to halt the attack and examine files. They also notified both the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Missouri Attorney General’s Office of the crime.

MSSU has not released the number of individuals involved, but is offering those impacted free credit monitoring for two years.

