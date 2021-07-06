Missouri Southern earned a Wellness award at the highest level

JOPLIN, MO – A program at Missouri Southern has earned state recognition.

The university’s “Wellness Incentive Program” has earned the “Missouri Workplace Wellness Award” at the platinum level.

It’s the highest certification level awarded.

The program at MSSU started 4 years ago, and gives all employees the opportunity to get preventative exams, health screenings, and online health assessments, while earning incentive points towards health insurance credit.

“We look at is as an opportunity to continually advance, so every year when we look at our wellness program, we’re always looking at ways we can improve the program.” Says Evan Jewsbury, MSSU Chief HR Officer.

The wellness award is a collaboration between the “Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services,” “Missouri Council for Activity and Nutrition” and the “University of Missouri Extension.”