JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Concerns over the coronavirus is putting some politics on hold at the Missouri State Capital.

Missouri Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden announced on Twitter tonight that the Missouri Senate will not be in session next week.

Rowden says the move is to ensure the safety of both lawmakers and capitol guests from the ongoing coronavirus realities.

Rowden and Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz plan to release a full statement on this plan tomorrow.