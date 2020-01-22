Missouri Senate Confirms Robert Barrett Commissioner of Finance

Pictured above from left to right: Robert Barrett, his wife Susan Barrett and Senator Ed Emery

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – Robert Barrett has been confirmed by the Missouri Senate to become the Commissioner of the Missouri Division of Finance.

The division regulates state-chartered banks, trust companies, consumer credit facilities, mortgage brokers, and savings and loan institutions.

The role of the commissioner is to ensure the safety and soundness of those institutions and the monitoring of compliance with laws and regulations, thereby safeguarding the funds of depositors and maintaining public confidence in Missouri’s financial system.

Pictured above from left to right: Robert Barrett, his wife Susan Barrett and Senator Ed Emery

“I’m excited about this opportunity that Governor Parson has given me,” said Commissioner Barrett. “Having been a community banker for over 35 years, I value the relationship bankers have with their clients, and the tremendous responsibility our banking system has to protect and enhance that relationship.”

Mr. Barrett was appointed Commissioner of Finance in November 2019 by Governor Michael Parson.

He is a co-owner and operator of Red Rock Angus LLC in Nevada, MO.

Previously, he served as the President and CEO of Heritage State Bank in Nevada. Mr. Barrett holds a Bachelor of Science in agriculture and a Master of Science in Education from the University of Missouri-Columbia and is a life member of the Mizzou Alumni Association.