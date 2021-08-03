Missouri Senate candidates speak out in Neosho for the annual Watermelon Feed

NEOSHO, MO – For another year, politics and watermelon came together in Neosho.

All part of the annual Watermelon Feed at Big Spring Park.

It’s put on by the Republican Women of Newton County and the Newton County Republican Central Committee.

Representative Vicky Hartzler, Attorney Mark McCloskey, and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt addressed the audience.

Hartzler is running for re-election, while McCloskey is running the seat that will be left vacant by senator Roy Blunt.

“I hope to return this country to the way it was when I was a young man. Country where there’s actual freedom where the government didn’t control every aspect of our lives. Where there’s economic sanity.” McCloskey says.

“With Roy Blunt retiring, I feel like Missouri deserves somebody who is one of them. And has a track record of fighting for them and getting things done in Washington and who genuinely cares about people. I have been there several years now and I am a leader on many values and our issues.” Hartzler says.

Earlier we also mentioned Missouri AG, Eric Schmitt.

The republican is also running for the same senate seat.

“I think we fighters in Washington DC. that’s been my record as Attorney General. I spent my time fighting alongside President Trump in the America First Agenda where we saw unpredicted growth a secure border, energy independence.” Schmitt says.

Schmitt has been Missouri’s Attorney General since 2019.

The republican primary will be decided on August 2nd, 2022.