INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Thieves target the offices of two political campaigns. stealing cash and leaving behind a trail of damage.

The latest crime happened at the downtown Independence headquarters of Lucas Kunce. He is running for U.S. Senate in Missouri, hoping to replace retiring Sen. Roy Blunt.

Kunce’s campaign manager said they arrived at the office Monday and realized someone had broken into the building, and helped themselves to whatever they could find.

Source: Connor Lounsbury | Kunce Deputy Campaign Manager

“Tens of thousands of dollars worth of campaign equipment and other resources were stolen. The most important thing is that our staff and volunteers are all safe. This is an ongoing investigation,” Connor Lounsbury, Kunce’s Deputy Campaign Manager and Spokesperson, said.

The crime is nearly identical to a break-in reported by Independence City Councilman Mike Huff.

Huff said thieves broke into his campaign headquarters last week, causing thousands of dollars in damages. Thieves also took cash and other property, Huff said.

Damage at Mike Huff’s campaign office in Independence

Huff shares the space with fellow councilman and current write-in candidate for Mayor Mike Steinmyer. Now he’s trying to figure out who would do something like this, and why, weeks before the election.

The at-large city councilman says despite last week’s attack he has no plans on going anywhere and the move by these thieves won’t slow him down.

Independence police confirm they are investigating the two break-ins, but didn’t have any additional information to add at this point in the investigation.