MISSOURI — There’s some positive economic news for the show-me state.

Seasonally adjusted employment increased by 10,400 jobs during the month of December. And over the year job losses from the covid-19 shutdowns fell below 100,000. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has now been either below or equal to the national rate for 69 consecutive months.

If you’d like to see the entire report, follow the link below.

https://meric.mo.gov/missouri-monthly-jobs-report.