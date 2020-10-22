Missouri second in the country in apprenticeships

MISSOURI — Missouri is second in the country with the amount of completed apprenticeships.

Only California had more last year than the show-me state. That number should increase again next year.

Registered apprenticeships have grown each of the last three years by 2000. Helping both job seekers as well as companies looking to fill openings.

Dr. Mardy Leathers, Director, Missouri Workforce Development, said, “Statistically, registered apprentices that are currently in a program as they complete their programs are 80% will stay in their employment and out three years post completion, so three years after their apprenticeship program, that number still stays above 70%, so what we see is these jobs are sticky.”

Leathers says apprenticeship programs can last anywhere from one to six years depending upon the occupation.