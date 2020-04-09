Closings
Missouri Schools Ordered to Remain Closed for the Rest of the School Year

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – MAY 29: Gov. Mike Parson listens to a media question during a press conference to discuss the status of license renewal for the St. Louis Planned Parenthood facility on May 29, 2019 in Jefferson City, Missouri. Parson stated that the facility still had until Friday to comply with the state in order to renew the license. (Photo by Jacob Moscovitch/Getty Images)

MISSOURI–Governor Mike Parson orders all Missouri public and charter schools closed for the rest of the academic year.

“We are ordering all Missouri public and charter schools to remain closed through the remainder of the academic year with the exceptions of nutrition services and child care that are outlined in our recent health order.

This recommendation was made by working together with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and several school superintendents from across the state — from both urban and rural districts.

Schools should continue remote learning for their students until the end date previously set on their academic calendars.”

MO Gov. Parson

