Missouri School Safety Task Force report highlights communication, security, and more

A task force focusing on student safety issues in the Show-Me State releases its final report.

The Missouri School Safety Task Force shared findings with the state Board of Education. That includes ten key areas of concern, ranging from school climate and mental health, to cyber and physical security.

Educators would like to see the state pursue more grant funding to expand programs like school resource officers.

“It’s going to come from grant funding or it’s going to come from legislators, so it’s just important that we all work together,” explained Dr. Melissa Massey with the Southwest Center for Educational Excellence.

The report also highlights campus communication, planning ahead for emergencies and the importance of training and drills.