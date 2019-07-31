Missouri Sales Tax Holiday coming up this weekend

JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri stores are looking ahead to a busy shopping weekend, with countless families getting ready to go back to school.

The Show Me State sales tax holiday runs this Friday through Sunday, with big sales expected on everything from notebooks and pencils to school clothes and laptops.

A national survey estimates shoppers will spend more this year at an average of $696 for families with K-12 students.

“It’s always a busy weekend in Joplin. So, it will be lots of options, lots of places to go and with it being a tax free weekend. It does help, it goes a long way with saving.” Erin Slifka, Joplin Chamber of Commerce

The sales tax holiday waives the state portion of the sales tax through sunday.

You may have to pay city and county sales tax, depending on where you shop.

That information can be found here.